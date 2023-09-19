Avera Medical Minute
Northwest Iowa man gets life in prison for killing his mother

Nathaniel Kassel
Nathaniel Kassel(DCI)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - A Northwest Iowa man has pleaded guilty to killing his mother and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Court documents show that 42-year-old Nathaniel Kassel of Sheldon was in court Monday, Sept. 18, and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. After entering his plea, Kassel was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Kassel was accused of killing his mother, Jody Duskin, whose body was found in her Sheldon home back in March 2023. Court documents show before Duskin’s body was found, Kassel had spoken with family members saying he was planning to kill his mother. Kassel was arrested in South Dakota the day after authorities learned of Duskin’s death.

Previously, Kassel had pleaded not guilty and was set to go to trial on Oct. 17, 2023. He was originally charged with two other counts as well, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of control of a firearm as a felon. Those charges have been dismissed.

