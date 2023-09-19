SD Democrats select new leadership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the party recalled its chair last month, South Dakota Democrats have selected new leadership.

Shane Merrill, the youngest city councilor to ever be elected in Parker, was selected to be the new chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party at a meeting in Rapid City on Saturday. Merrill grew up on a dairy farm and coaches baseball.

Merrill served as interim chair for the party after it unanimously recalled Jennifer Slaight-Hansen of Aberdeen as chair in August. The party called for Slaight-Hansen’s resignation following allegations that she had violated their constitution, as well as contributed to a hostile work environment, leading to the resignation of Dan Ahlers as executive director.

Slaight-Hansen appealed the decision, but the SD Democrats upheld the vote to remove her last week.

