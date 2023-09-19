Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SD Democrats select new leadership

Shane Merrill
Shane Merrill(South Dakota Democratic Party)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the party recalled its chair last month, South Dakota Democrats have selected new leadership.

Shane Merrill, the youngest city councilor to ever be elected in Parker, was selected to be the new chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party at a meeting in Rapid City on Saturday. Merrill grew up on a dairy farm and coaches baseball.

Merrill served as interim chair for the party after it unanimously recalled Jennifer Slaight-Hansen of Aberdeen as chair in August. The party called for Slaight-Hansen’s resignation following allegations that she had violated their constitution, as well as contributed to a hostile work environment, leading to the resignation of Dan Ahlers as executive director.

Slaight-Hansen appealed the decision, but the SD Democrats upheld the vote to remove her last week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Woman cited for jaywalking after causing motorcyclists to crash
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem unveils a “Freedom Works Here” branded NASCAR car on July 27 at...
‘Freedom Works Here’ has spent millions to promote S.D. jobs. Now businesses are being asked to pitch in.
ROOSEVELT SOCCER PLAYER RECOVERING FROM BRUTAL COLLISION
Local soccer player recovering from brutal head collision
The Flandreau Police Department alerted residents to a young bull moose spotted in town Sunday.
Moose loose in Flandreau

Latest News

Emad Shargi hugs someone upon arrival in the U.S. at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Tuesday morning.
Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: ‘Freedom!’
Washington Pavilion Live & Local series: Improv Falls
Improv Falls acts up for Live & Local at the Washington Pavilion
Improv Falls acts up for Live & Local at the Washington Pavilion
Improv Falls acts up for Live & Local at the Washington Pavilion
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears at a Moscow court to appeal his arrest