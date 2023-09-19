Sioux Falls stats: Domestic assaults & overdoses down due to service programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department and partners outlined crime trends in a semi-annual crime statistics press conference Tuesday.

Mayor Paul TenHaken stated the key message found in studying the most recent crime statistics is that Sioux Falls remains a very safe city.

Mayor TenHaken highlighted Minnehaha County and Pennington County forming Safe South Dakota, which involves monthly calls between leaders of the two large counties to talk through trends and discuss solutions and best practices for improving community safety.

Suicide cases are up this year, “quite dramatically,” said Mayor TenHaken. This time last year, there were 15, and there have already been 26 so far this year.

Mayor TenHaken lifted up the importance of being aware of resources like the 988 number that are available for those experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Calls for service have remained about the same from year to year. However, there has been an increase in the complexity of calls — calls requiring more manpower, for example.

Homicide numbers have been stable over the last three years.

Aggravated assaults are up — 429 in 2023 compared to 375 in 2022. Domestic assaults are down — 276 in 2023 compared to 313 in 2022. Chief Jon Thum pointed to domestic violence service organizations in the community helping turn the tide with domestic violence occurrences.

Rapes, robberies and burglaries are also down.

Stolen vehicles have increased — 1,050 this year compared to 963 this time last year.

Vandalism is up slightly but stable.

There has been a fair amount of fentanyl seized. Chief Thum said the real work in addressing drug use is done at home — talking to your kids about the dangers of drugs is key.

Overdoses are down dramatically. This defies national trends. Chief Thum credited programs like Emily’s Hope that increase awareness of the dangers of drugs and spark change and communication.

The full presentation of crime statistics can be found here: 2023 Sioux Falls Crime Stats.

