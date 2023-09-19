Sioux Falls students sheltering in place due to ‘police situation’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to an email parents received from the Sioux Falls School District, students are currently sheltering in place.

In the email, the schools impacted by the shelter-in-place order are Horace Mann Elementary, Robert Frost Elementary, Susan B. Anthony Elementary, Patrick Henry Middle School and Lincoln High School.

The alert says that the situation does not directly impact the schools, but law enforcement is asking that doors be locked and no one leave or enter the buildings. Students who typically leave for lunch will stay in the buildings and receive school lunch until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story and Dakota News Now will continue to provide updates.

