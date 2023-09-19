Sioux Falls tree grinding business discusses conditional use permit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of Mueller Pallets is speaking out about her plans after a conditional use permit was recently denied.

Margie Mueller has owned Mueller Pallets LLC since 2004.

With their lease ending in July of this year, she began searching for a new location for their tree grinding operation.

She says a location near the Sioux Falls Sanitary Landfill seems like the best fit to offer both services.

However, some residents in the neighborhood voiced concerns over a suitable location, with their first two conditional permits denied for entrances on the east side of the landfill.

Margie discussed a new proposal on the west side of the landfill.

“This is the line fence of the Sioux Falls landfill, and this is a half mile west from all these properties here, and there isn’t a house to be seen on either side of it.”

Rebecca Jongeling, Mueller Pallets LLC office manager, discussed the benefit this could have for customers.

“This new location is going to be perfect to me in that you can go drop your trees off at us for free and then go to the landfill if you need to go dump off any other waste, if you have a tire to throw off or household trash.”

The hope is that this new location will also help residents living in the area.

“We feel like it will be less busy for traffic and everything once you get past the landfill being west of it.”

Margie hopes this will help her hire more employees

“I think we’re going to have more than 47 employees if we get to the right location and start saving our customers money again.”

With several customers calling to find out when the business will open its doors again, Mueller Pallets is hopeful it will be soon.

“We are really excited to get back into the grind to help people with our free service that we offer.”

Mueller says the topic will be further discussed at the next planning commission meeting on September 25.

