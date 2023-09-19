SiouxFalls.Business Report: Wells Fargo leases new space, tenants in former Landscape Garden Centers site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan from SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about Wells Fargo leasing space and the former Landscape Garden Centers site filling up with tenants.

As one financial company moves into downtown Sioux Falls, another appears to be backfilling its office space.

Wells Fargo has leased the former Bancorp at 69th and Western as Bancorp prepares to move to its new building at Cherapa Place.

Some of that team is coming from the downtown building at 9th and Phillips, although the retail bank there will remain.

Longer term, though, we might be seeing some big changes to that block.

The property owner has put a team together to look at redeveloping it, potentially into multiple buildings and a plaza.

In the meantime, we are told the building doesn’t have much office space left including a couple new leases just done or in progress along with a new retail location for the Original Corn Pie.

Sticking with retail, a new development in southern Sioux Falls is quickly running out of space.

The former Landscape Garden Centers site is filling up with tenants.

They’re becoming part of a new retail center near 81st and Minnesota on the former Landscape Garden Center property.

Jersey Mike’s Subs and T Mobile are leading off the leasing here, plus there are a couple more deals in progress.

There’s also a two-story office under construction, and there are more lots available for additional retail and office.

It’s a third location for both Jersey Mike’s and T Mobile, and being seen as a location that will help round out the market for businesses like this that already are on the west and the east side.

T Mobile is expected to open late this year, while Jersey Mike’s is looking at next spring.

To stay up to date with the latest local business headlines, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.