WATCH: Alpaca in Starbucks drive-thru surprises baristas

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) - A Wisconsin farm owner surprised some Starbucks baristas when she took one of her alpacas through the drive-thru.

Farm owner Kerri Harting says her 13-year-old daughter, Berkeley, wanted to “do something fun” with Oliver, one of about 60 alpacas at the family’s Eagle Eye Farm in River Falls. The teen suggested going to Starbucks and even filmed the event for TikTok.

The video shows Harting with Oliver in her lap as she orders him a “pup cup” in the drive-thru. The baristas were shocked when they handed over the drink.

“It was so fun to see them react. One of them actually has a tattoo of an alpaca on her arm, and that was so fun,” Harting said.

Harting says Oliver lost his mother at birth and was bottle fed.

“So, he’s used to being around people, and he’s just fun, very expressive, obviously pretty small for his age. But he loved being outside, loves going on adventures, loves having the wind in his hair,” she said.

Harting says the purpose of the family’s farm is to educate people. They offer guided tours where people learn about the animals, which include not only alpacas but also Valais blacknose sheep, mini Highland cows, a llama and English Angora bunnies.

The farm also offers alpaca yoga.

“We love alpacas. They’re just the most awesome creature. They’re the most sustainable animal. So, you shear them once a year… get their fleece, and we make all sorts of products from their fleece,” Harting said.

Seven of the farm’s alpacas are named after Taylor Swift songs, Harting says.

