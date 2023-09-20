Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

437 Project sends off runners for journey across South Dakota

437 Project sends off runners for journey across South Dakota
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday morning, The 437 Project sent off the runners who will complete the 437-mile journey across the state.

The 10 a.m. send-off took place at Avera Behavioral Health in Sioux Falls, which is the presenting sponsor of the event.

The project aims to boost both physical and mental wellness. On Thursday, the runners will depart from the west side of the state and they will finish on Sept. 24 at Levitt at the Falls.

This is the second year of the 437 Project. In its inaugural year, the project raised over $120,000 for the Helpline Center.

Runners in this year’s project include: Micah Aberson, President of Cambria; Carter Gronseth, an Emergency Room Nurse at Avera; Erica Knips, Patient Navigator for Orthopedic Institute; Benson Langat a Therapist at Family Service, Inc.; Lisa Larson, Office Manager at Dobesh Chiropractic; Kelly Marshall, an Account Risk Manager at Risk Administration Services; Dr. Ross McDaniel, Founder and Doctor at ChiroSport; John Meyer, Entrepreneur & Executive Director of Leadership South Dakota; Alex Pool, Integration Manager at Helpline Center; Roni Radigan, a psychiatrist at Avera; Rochelle Sweetman, Health Care Consultant at Marsh McLennan Agency; and Mayor Paul of Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Update: shelter-in-place order lifted in Sioux Falls schools
One person died Monday night after attempting to avoid a deer on Interstate 90 near Sioux Falls.
Deer causes fatal crash in Minnehaha County
Brian Schipper was the managing artistic director for the Mighty Corson Art Players, a...
Theatre community mourns sudden loss of Corson director
ROOSEVELT SOCCER PLAYER RECOVERING FROM BRUTAL COLLISION
Local soccer player recovering from brutal head collision
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Mount Marty expands access to rural diabetes care with rare program
Mount Marty expands access to rural diabetes care with rare program
437 Project sends off runners for journey across South Dakota
437 Project sends off runners for journey across South Dakota
City of Sioux Falls: combat emerald ash borer by utilizing free leaf and branch drop-off sites
City of Sioux Falls: combat emerald ash borer by utilizing free leaf and branch drop-off sites