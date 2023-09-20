437 Project sends off runners for journey across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday morning, The 437 Project sent off the runners who will complete the 437-mile journey across the state.

The 10 a.m. send-off took place at Avera Behavioral Health in Sioux Falls, which is the presenting sponsor of the event.

The project aims to boost both physical and mental wellness. On Thursday, the runners will depart from the west side of the state and they will finish on Sept. 24 at Levitt at the Falls.

This is the second year of the 437 Project. In its inaugural year, the project raised over $120,000 for the Helpline Center.

Runners in this year’s project include: Micah Aberson, President of Cambria; Carter Gronseth, an Emergency Room Nurse at Avera; Erica Knips, Patient Navigator for Orthopedic Institute; Benson Langat a Therapist at Family Service, Inc.; Lisa Larson, Office Manager at Dobesh Chiropractic; Kelly Marshall, an Account Risk Manager at Risk Administration Services; Dr. Ross McDaniel, Founder and Doctor at ChiroSport; John Meyer, Entrepreneur & Executive Director of Leadership South Dakota; Alex Pool, Integration Manager at Helpline Center; Roni Radigan, a psychiatrist at Avera; Rochelle Sweetman, Health Care Consultant at Marsh McLennan Agency; and Mayor Paul of Sioux Falls.

