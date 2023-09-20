Aberdeen to host 9th annual Oktoberfest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Civic Arena will be full of beers and bratwursts on October 14th.

From 1 to 11 p.m., beer tasting, entertainment, kids activities, dog races and Hammer-Schlagen will be available at Aberdeen’s 9th annual Oktoberfest.

Admission is $7 per person and kids 10 and under can get in for free.

Courtney Rott, Aberdeen Oktoberfest Founder and Director, joined Dakota News Now to discuss more about the event.

