Avera announces new president and CEO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - James “Jim” Dover is the new leader of Avera Health.

Dover is a seasoned health care executive with more than 30 years of experience serving in leadership positions across a wide array of hospital and health systems. Dover comes to Avera from Lansing-based Sparrow Health where he served as President and CEO since 2019.

“I am humbled and honored to lead such a remarkable organization,” Dover said. “Avera’s legacy of compassionate care is palpable, and I look forward to helping ensure its future success. It is my personal mission to make a difference in the lives of others. I look forward to meeting all the team members and providers who take care of our patients and communities on a daily basis.”

He joins Avera following Bob Sutton’s resignation early this summer due to a serious health issue. Dover will be Avera’s third President and CEO.

Dover received his bachelor’s degree of bacteriology from the University of Idaho, his master’s degree of hospital administration from University of Minnesota and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Dover will oversee a nationally recognized health system with $3 billion in annual revenue, more than 20,000 employees, 1,200-member medical group, 37 hospitals, 200 clinics, 40 long-term care facilities, home care and hospice. Avera’s footprint includes locations in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.

“As I embark on this next chapter, I am committed to listening, learning and being present and engaged with our employees, our physicians, our leaders and representatives of the communities we serve. I view my role as empowering our workforce, building and maintaining trusted relationships, and helping our communities flourish,” said Dover.

Dover’s first day with Avera will be October 23.

