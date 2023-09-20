City of Sioux Falls: combat emerald ash borer by utilizing free leaf and branch drop-off sites

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is urging private property owners to manage their ash trees as emerald ash borers spread across Sioux Falls. Two drop-off sites for leaves and branches will be free and open to the public starting this weekend.

The two sites are located at Lyon Boulevard, near the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds, and Chambers Street, near the City’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility. Hours of operation for both sites are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 12 noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The sites will be open until Sunday, November 26.

Emerald ash borers were first discovered in Sioux Falls in 2018, which is when the City of Sioux Falls developed a response plan.

Urban Forestry Specialist Bryan Peterson said that earlier this week, the city had to take down a tree in Sherman Park that was killed from the invasive beetles.

“As this insect starts to spread across Sioux Falls, it’s time for you to have a plan for those trees. Over the next five years, I encourage you to think about your options,” said Peterson.

Peterson said options include treating the ash trees or taking them out.

The drop-off sites are intended for residential use only, and cars, pickups, full-size SUVs, vans, and two-wheel trailers are accepted. Lawn service companies and commercial businesses will not be accepted and must go directly to the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill.

Branches and leaves must be placed in separate piles. Leaves must be removed from plastic bags. All loads must be tarped or in an enclosed vehicle. Pumpkins are also accepted, and residents are encouraged to dispose of them at the drop-off sites versus discarding them in the trash. Plastic bags, stumps, rubble, and household garbage are not accepted.

