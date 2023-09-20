Downtown lanes and Japanese Gardens to close in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Improvements are planned for downtown lanes and the Japanese Gardens in Sioux Falls, but they will close this week in order to complete those projects.

Downtown Lane Closures

Beginning on Thursday, September 21, there will be sidewalk and lane closures at the intersections of 8th Street and Dakota Avenue, 8th Street and Main Avenue, and 11th Street and Phillips Avenue to allow crews to make repairs to the accessible curb ramps. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times while work is occurring.

This work is anticipated to be complete in approximately one week.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduced speeds while traveling near the construction area and may want to consider alternate routes.

Japanese Gardens Closure

Beginning on Friday, September 22, shoreline improvements for Covell Lake will begin at the Japanese Gardens within Terrace Park. The Japanese Gardens will be closed during construction.

Work is anticipated to be complete by the end of November.

Park users are advised to use caution while near the construction area.

