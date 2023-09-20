Avera Medical Minute
Harrisburg and Jefferson remain unbeaten with wins Tuesday in AA Volleyball

Tigers rally past Warriors and Cavs sweep Knights
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Warriors rode the emotion of a loud home crowd to beat #1 Harrisburg in the first set Tuesday night 25-17. But the Tigers, led by Gabi Zachariasen came roaring back to win the final 3 sets and improve to 11-0 for the year.

And at the Jefferson gym, the O’Gorman Knights had a 4-point lead late in the first match only to see the #2 Cavs rally to win game the first set 26-24 and then the match in 3 straight to improve to 8-0 thanks to balanced scoring. Emory Brosnahan led the way with 9 kills.

