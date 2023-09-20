Avera Medical Minute
Motorcyclist killed in crash south of Lake Preston

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Tuesday in a single motorcycle crash a half mile south of Lake Preston.

The name of the person has not been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2005 Harley Davidson FLSTNI was traveling northbound on 441st Avenue in Kingsbury County just before noon.  For an unknown reason, the motorcycle and driver entered the east ditch before vaulting over an embankment separating the driver from the motorcycle.

The 67-year-old male driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

