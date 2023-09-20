O’Gorman Boys, led by Taten Mauney dominate City Golf Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights were 20 over par for the 3 rounds of the Boys City Golf Tournament that concluded at Prairie Green Tuesday. They were led by Taten Mauney with a 75 in his final round to finish at 1 over as the first 5 players on the scoreboard were all from O’Gorman.

Team Scores

+20-O’Gorman, +94-Lincoln, +133-Jefferson, +222-Roosevelt, +230-Washington

Individual

215-Taten Mauney (OG), 222-Jayden Antonen (OG), 223-Liam Sarmiento (OG), 224-Mac Drake (OG)

