O’Gorman Boys, led by Taten Mauney dominate City Golf Tournament
Knights win team event by 74 shots!
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights were 20 over par for the 3 rounds of the Boys City Golf Tournament that concluded at Prairie Green Tuesday. They were led by Taten Mauney with a 75 in his final round to finish at 1 over as the first 5 players on the scoreboard were all from O’Gorman.
Team Scores
+20-O’Gorman, +94-Lincoln, +133-Jefferson, +222-Roosevelt, +230-Washington
Individual
215-Taten Mauney (OG), 222-Jayden Antonen (OG), 223-Liam Sarmiento (OG), 224-Mac Drake (OG)
