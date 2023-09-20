Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Update: shelter-in-place order lifted in Sioux Falls schools
One person died Monday night after attempting to avoid a deer on Interstate 90 near Sioux Falls.
Deer causes fatal crash in Minnehaha County
ROOSEVELT SOCCER PLAYER RECOVERING FROM BRUTAL COLLISION
Local soccer player recovering from brutal head collision
Brian Schipper was the managing artistic director for the Mighty Corson Art Players, a...
Theatre community mourns sudden loss of Corson director
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

wild Wednesday 9/20
Wild Wednesday: Meet Calvin the Milk Snake
FILE - Airbnb said Wednesday, Sept. 20 2023 it has removed 59,000 fake listings and blocked...
Airbnb says it’s cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 of them this year
FILE - In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bedbug is displayed at the Smithsonian Museum in...
Man says bedbugs at movie theater bit him and his wife
LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (3) pressures Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in a game...
LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. undergoes surgery to remove brain tumor