Rain by the End of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Clouds will increase around the region today as we start to see chances for showers and thunderstorms increasing later on today into tonight. They will be very spotty and be confined to central and northern South Dakota. As we go into Thursday, coverage will expand in the rain and again be focused in central and northern South Dakota. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s around most of the region. Thursday is looking slightly cooler with upper 70s and low 80s for highs.

Right now, it looks like we may clear out a little bit during the day Friday before more chances for showers and thunderstorms Friday evening and Friday night. Highs will drop down into the 70s. We’ll keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday, Saturday night, and even into Sunday for some. By the time the rain wraps up over the weekend, we could see 2 to 3 inches of rain.

Next week is looking mainly dry. We’ll see partly cloudy conditions with high temperatures mainly in the low to mid 70s.

