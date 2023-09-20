Ryan Jansa wins qualifier and will play next Champions Tour event at Pebble Beach

SEASIDE, CA (Dakota News Now) -Ryan Jansa thoroughly enjoyed his weekend at the Sanford International and the Sioux Falls native headed to California yesterday for a quick practice round and today’s qualifier for the Champions Tour event at Pebble Beach this weekend.

And playing this weekend in Sioux Falls was huge because he doesn’t have 2 qualifiers to play for the next few weeks starting today in California.

Ryan Jansa says, “The exemption and what it meant to me personally and what it means moving forward are both big things. It was a big thing to get into the tournament. I feel like I did a fair job representing South Dakota and myself. And so yes. Not having to play the pre-qualifier is going to be a big deal for me moving forward.”

And it paid off. Ryan shot a 5-under par 67 and tied for the top spot with Kris Blanks in today’s qualifier and will be spending the rest of the week playing in the Champions Tour event at Pebble Beach. So he will make money for the second straight week on the PGA Tour Champions tour. Jansa finished at even par at Minnehaha CC over the weekend in the Sanford International.

Quite a way to celebrate his caddy Mitch Brunick’s birthday today!

