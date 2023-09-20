Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SF Christian edges Vermillion 2-1 in a battle of top teams in Boys Class A Soccer

Chargers remain on top in Class A
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a great match-up Tuesday at the SF Christian soccer field where the top-ranked Chargers in Class A hosted the #3 Tanagers of Vermillion.

SFC took the early lead when Justin Bauer re-directed a corner kick to give the Chargers a 1-0 lead. The Tanagers responded within a minute when Varun Kadarkaraisamy scored on a free kick.

The Chargers scored late in the second half for a 2-1 victory.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Update: shelter-in-place order lifted in Sioux Falls schools
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say
Woman cited for jaywalking after causing motorcyclists to crash
ROOSEVELT SOCCER PLAYER RECOVERING FROM BRUTAL COLLISION
Local soccer player recovering from brutal head collision
One person died Monday night after attempting to avoid a deer on Interstate 90 near Sioux Falls.
Deer causes fatal crash in Minnehaha County

Latest News

Ryan Jansa wins qualifier and will play Champions Tour event at Pebble Beach
Ryan Jansa wins qualifier and will play next Champions Tour event at Pebble Beach
Harrisburg and Jefferson remain unbeaten in Class AA Volleyball
Harrisburg and Jefferson remain unbeaten with wins Tuesday in AA Volleyball
O'Gorman boys, led by Taten Mauney roll at City Golf Tournament
O’Gorman Boys, led by Taten Mauney dominate City Golf Tournament
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 19th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 19th