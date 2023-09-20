SF Christian edges Vermillion 2-1 in a battle of top teams in Boys Class A Soccer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a great match-up Tuesday at the SF Christian soccer field where the top-ranked Chargers in Class A hosted the #3 Tanagers of Vermillion.

SFC took the early lead when Justin Bauer re-directed a corner kick to give the Chargers a 1-0 lead. The Tanagers responded within a minute when Varun Kadarkaraisamy scored on a free kick.

The Chargers scored late in the second half for a 2-1 victory.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.