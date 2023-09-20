Sioux Falls law enforcement travel to fallen Iowa officer’s funeral
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Sioux Falls Police Department are heading to Algona, Iowa, to pay respects to Officer Kevin Cram, who was fatally shot last week.
In a Facebook post from the SFPD, four motor officers and two Honor Guard members can be seen driving into the sunrise. The photo was taken by a family member of Officer Cram, who was also on their way to the funeral.
Officer Cram’s funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.
