Sioux Falls law enforcement travel to fallen Iowa officer’s funeral

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Sioux Falls Police Department are heading to Algona, Iowa, to pay respects to Officer Kevin Cram, who was fatally shot last week.

In a Facebook post from the SFPD, four motor officers and two Honor Guard members can be seen driving into the sunrise. The photo was taken by a family member of Officer Cram, who was also on their way to the funeral.

"This morning 4 SFPD Motors and 2 Honor Guard members departed for Algona, IA to attend the funeral services for Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, who was tragically killed in the line of duty. The attached photo was sent to the SFPD from a family member of Officer Cram who was also on their way to the funeral. It is our distinct honor to attend this service and show our respect for Officer Cram and his family. Blessed are the peacemakers. Rest in peace Officer Cram. We’ve got the watch from here. /794" (Sioux Falls Police Department)

Officer Cram’s funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

