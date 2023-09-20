Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls law enforcement travel to fallen Iowa officer’s funeral

Algona, IA Police Officer Kevin Cram
Algona, IA Police Officer Kevin Cram(Algona Iowa Police Department Facebook page)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of the Sioux Falls Police Department are heading to Algona, Iowa, to pay respects to Officer Kevin Cram, who was fatally shot last week.

In a Facebook post from the SFPD, four motor officers and two Honor Guard members can be seen driving into the sunrise. The photo was taken by a family member of Officer Cram, who was also on their way to the funeral.

"This morning 4 SFPD Motors and 2 Honor Guard members departed for Algona, IA to attend the...
"This morning 4 SFPD Motors and 2 Honor Guard members departed for Algona, IA to attend the funeral services for Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, who was tragically killed in the line of duty. The attached photo was sent to the SFPD from a family member of Officer Cram who was also on their way to the funeral. It is our distinct honor to attend this service and show our respect for Officer Cram and his family. Blessed are the peacemakers. Rest in peace Officer Cram. We’ve got the watch from here. /794"(Sioux Falls Police Department)

Officer Cram’s funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Update: shelter-in-place order lifted in Sioux Falls schools
One person died Monday night after attempting to avoid a deer on Interstate 90 near Sioux Falls.
Deer causes fatal crash in Minnehaha County
ROOSEVELT SOCCER PLAYER RECOVERING FROM BRUTAL COLLISION
Local soccer player recovering from brutal head collision
Brian Schipper was the managing artistic director for the Mighty Corson Art Players, a...
Theatre community mourns sudden loss of Corson director
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash south of Lake Preston
wild Wednesday 9/20
Wild Wednesday: Meet Calvin the Milk Snake
OPERA TROUPE SDSU
Internationally-recognized opera troupe coming to Brookings