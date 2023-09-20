Avera Medical Minute
‘Truman’s Closet’ at Sanford honors memory of Sioux Falls boy

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Children’s Hospital leaders are honoring the memory of a Sioux Falls boy while also giving patients an option to take their minds off illness and have a little fun.

Truman’s Closet, named after Truman Pins who died in 2017 at 13 months old, is a space that features special costumes perfectly chosen for each child.

There are also customized lights, sounds, and mirrors for kids and their families to enjoy.

Truman’s grandparents provided a gift to help build the closet and stock it with rotating dress-up clothes and accessories.

They say it’s a way to keep his memory alive while making an impact on other children who have to spend time at the hospital.

