10pm Sportscast Wednesday, September 20th

GPAC Volleyball, Champions Tour, Plays of the Week, O’Gorman Football and USD Football
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Northwestern and Dordt were in Sioux City Wednesday night for GPAC Volleyball. Ryan Jansa reflects on the Sanford International as he prepares to play Pebble Beach. Plays of the Week. O’Gorman seniors talk about big games like Lincoln Friday. And USD coach Bob Nielson looks back on Saturday’s win as the Coyotes get a bye in the schedule.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

