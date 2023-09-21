Annual healthcare convention happening in Sioux Falls for 97th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The state’s largest healthcare convention of its kind is taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations is hosting its annual convention on Thursday and Friday, which brings together healthcare experts from across the state in one location to focus on current issues and advances in healthcare.

“So to be able to sit down and talk to South Dakotans, but also hear from the experts from around the country, I think it gives everybody a good perspective as where health care is today and where we might see that into the future,” said SDAHO Communication Manager Stephanie Rissler.

Event highlights include learning opportunities in specialties like social work, nursing, and human resources, as well as a celebration of healthcare professionals and a chance to network.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.