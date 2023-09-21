Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Annual healthcare convention happening in Sioux Falls for 97th year

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The state’s largest healthcare convention of its kind is taking place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations is hosting its annual convention on Thursday and Friday, which brings together healthcare experts from across the state in one location to focus on current issues and advances in healthcare.

“So to be able to sit down and talk to South Dakotans, but also hear from the experts from around the country, I think it gives everybody a good perspective as where health care is today and where we might see that into the future,” said SDAHO Communication Manager Stephanie Rissler.

Event highlights include learning opportunities in specialties like social work, nursing, and human resources, as well as a celebration of healthcare professionals and a chance to network.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. Supreme Court: Mandatory life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders now unconstitutional
Juvenile arrested in connection to threat calls in Tea, Sioux Falls
Brian Schipper was the managing artistic director for the Mighty Corson Art Players, a...
Theatre community mourns sudden loss of Corson director
Toledo police lights
Update: shelter-in-place order lifted in Sioux Falls schools
Dawson Aberson
Sports community “overwhelming” family with support for injured player
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash south of Lake Preston

Latest News

Vaccination
Avera Medical Minute: What to know about this year’s flu and Covid vaccinations
Avera Medical Minute: What to know about this year’s flu and Covid vaccinations
Water experience now open at the Kirby Science Discovery Center
Water experience now open at the Kirby Science Discovery Center
Water experience now open at the Kirby Science Discovery Center
The convenience store and gas station opened on Thursday morning on the corner of Rice Street...
First of several planned Kwik Star stores in Sioux Falls area opens