Big Sioux Recreation Area voted best ‘hidden gem’ to see fall foliage

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Big Sioux Recreation Area has been deemed the best off-the-beaten-path area to view the changing colors of the fall in South Dakota.

According to a study from Mixbook, which surveyed 3,000 people, the Big Sioux Recreation Area comes in as the top ‘hidden gem’ for fall foliage in South Dakota and ranked 34th nationwide.

The Recreation Area resides along the Big Sioux River just southwest of Brandon. Multiple walking trails, campsites, a disc golf course, picnic areas and playgrounds can be found. Many visitors enjoy activities such as archery, fishing, canoeing, and horseback riding.

Fall-themed events are also offered within the area, such as the Trick or Treat Trails where those celebrating Halloween can show off their costumes along the trails on Oct. 28.

