Central Valley Struttin’ Gobblers banquet takes place Saturday

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Central Valley Struttin’ Gobblers National Wild Turkey Federation’s annual banquet is this Saturday in Hartford.

The group is is dedicated to the conservation of the wild turkey and the preservation of hunting heritage.

The event will help benefit those efforts, and the group’s Charter President Scott Nelson stopped by Dakota News Now to gobble more about what attendees can expect.

