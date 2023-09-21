Downtown lion statue stolen from Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Watertown Police Department, a statue of a stalking lion was stolen from downtown Watertown sometime between Sept. 15th and 18th.

The stalking lion statue was located at the southwest corner of the Broadway Street and Kemp Avenue intersection. Police responded to the statue’s disappearance on the 18th.

The Watertown Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation and a reward is being offered for information.

The public is asked to reach out to Watertown Police at 605-882-6210 with any information.

