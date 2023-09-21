Avera Medical Minute
Dustin Lynch to perform in Brookings

Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch(Disabled Persons Action Organization)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country artist Dustin Lynch has announced he’ll be bringing the ‘Killed the Cowboy’ tour to the Dacotah Bank Center in Brookings.

The performance will take place April 5, 2024.

Pre-sale for tickets begins Sept. 28 starting at 10 a.m. with regular sale beginning Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Lynch will perform with special guest Skeez.

Lynch is a country music singer and songwriter from Tennessee. His debut single “Cowboys and Angels” has earned him several American Country Awards.

