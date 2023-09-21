First of several planned Kwik Star stores in Sioux Falls area opens

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The convenience store and gas station opened on Thursday morning on the corner of Rice Street and Heritage Road in Brandon.

Kwik Star features fresh grocery options and baked goods as well as a walk-in beer cooler and self-checkout stations. The chain is planning to open as many as 14 locations in the area over the next 15 months, including on East 57th Street later in September and a store in Harrisburg in November.

The company has hired over 250 employees for the stores opening in the area.

”It’s the most valuable part. The most valuable part of our company is our co-workers and our guests. It has been a challenge to get those co-workers toward us. We have been using a lot of radio ads, media ads, and a lot of active recruiting out in the city,” said store leader Dave Hanson.

Leaders with the company said they would like to hire another 100 workers by the end of the year.

