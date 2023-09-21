Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child porn charges
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former Sioux Falls police officer will be spending about six months behind bars for the distribution of child pornography.
Matthew Alan Jock was sentenced to 178 days in county jail along with two 10-year suspended sentences to be served consecutively.
He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation.
Jock was arrested in February 2022 and took a plea deal in April.
