Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child porn charges

Matthew Jock
Matthew Jock(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former Sioux Falls police officer will be spending about six months behind bars for the distribution of child pornography.

Matthew Alan Jock was sentenced to 178 days in county jail along with two 10-year suspended sentences to be served consecutively.

He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation.

Jock was arrested in February 2022 and took a plea deal in April.

Previous Coverage: Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges

