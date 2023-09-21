Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child porn charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former Sioux Falls police officer will be spending about six months behind bars for the distribution of child pornography.

Matthew Alan Jock was sentenced to 178 days in county jail along with two 10-year suspended sentences to be served consecutively.

He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation.

Jock was arrested in February 2022 and took a plea deal in April.

Very few cases have the impact on victims the way that child pornography cases do. Every person who downloads, views, and distributes these images essentially revictimizes these children. Distribution of child pornography is punishable by up to 10 years of penitentiary time. My office argued for an 8-year sentence. We made this argument based upon the nature of the offense coupled with the Defendant’s role in the community. I received numerous calls from the public on this case. It was evident from those calls that the public was outraged by the Defendant’s conduct. Again, we believed that a penitentiary sentence was warranted.

