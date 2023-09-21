Avera Medical Minute
Increasing Chance for Heavy Rain, Storms

Severe Weather Possible for Some
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We still have a few showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this morning. As we head through the rest of today, coverage of the rain will expand and be focused mainly in central and northern South Dakota. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s around most of the region.

Right now, it looks like we may clear out a little bit during the day Friday before more chances for showers and thunderstorms Friday evening and Friday night. We’re going to declare Friday as First Alert Weather Day for the southeastern parts of the area including Sioux Falls for the threat for some large hail and damaging wind gusts. Highs will drop down into the 70s.

We’ll keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday, Sunday, and even Monday for some. By the time the rain wraps up on Monday, we could see 2 to 3 inches of rain. The rest of next week is looking mainly dry. We’ll see partly cloudy conditions with high temperatures mainly in the low to mid 70s.

