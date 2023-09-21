Nielson pleased with improvement in rushing attack for Coyotes against Lamar

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota football team made coach happy Saturday. He said he really wanted the running game to step it up and they scored 4 touchdowns on the ground in the 35-6 win over Lamar.

In fact they scored on 5 of the 6 possessions aside from end of the half and game to win the game 35-6 and go into the bye on a high night with back to back wins.

USD Football Coach Bob Nielson says, “You know we were able to establish the running game and not just establish it but be very consistent with it and that group definitely had its best game of the year. Our backs ran hard and put us in a position where really we could run the football the way we wanted to.”

The Coyotes have 2 weeks to prepare for their next game in Fargo against the 2nd-rated Bison.

They will take a 2-game win streak with them as they head north.

