Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nielson pleased with improvement in rushing attack for Coyotes against Lamar

USD has bye week after 2 straight wins at Dakotadome
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota football team made coach happy Saturday. He said he really wanted the running game to step it up and they scored 4 touchdowns on the ground in the 35-6 win over Lamar.

In fact they scored on 5 of the 6 possessions aside from end of the half and game to win the game 35-6 and go into the bye on a high night with back to back wins.

USD Football Coach Bob Nielson says, “You know we were able to establish the running game and not just establish it but be very consistent with it and that group definitely had its best game of the year. Our backs ran hard and put us in a position where really we could run the football the way we wanted to.”

The Coyotes have 2 weeks to prepare for their next game in Fargo against the 2nd-rated Bison.

They will take a 2-game win streak with them as they head north.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Update: shelter-in-place order lifted in Sioux Falls schools
One person died Monday night after attempting to avoid a deer on Interstate 90 near Sioux Falls.
Deer causes fatal crash in Minnehaha County
Brian Schipper was the managing artistic director for the Mighty Corson Art Players, a...
Theatre community mourns sudden loss of Corson director
ROOSEVELT SOCCER PLAYER RECOVERING FROM BRUTAL COLLISION
Local soccer player recovering from brutal head collision
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

Ryan Jansa had incredible experience at Sanford International
Ryan Jansa reflects on Sanford International experience as he prepares for Pebble Beach
O'Gorman senior leaders keep teammates calm in big game situations
O’Gorman Knight seniors help younger teammates stay calm in big situations
Northwestern wins and Dordt loses in GPAC Volleyball in Sioux City
Northwestern and Dordt travel to Sioux City for GPAC Volleyball matches
September 20th Plays of the Week
September 20th Plays of the Week