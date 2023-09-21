Northwestern and Dordt travel to Sioux City for GPAC Volleyball matches

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The 7th-ranked Northwestern volleyball team took on Morningside in Sioux City as did #14 Dordt when the Defenders played at Briar Cliff. The Red Raiders got a sweep, but the Defenders lost in 5 sets to Briar Cliff.

Northwestern Recap

Following a weekend off from Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) play, the No. 3-ranked Northwestern College women’s volleyball team (12-1, 4-1 GPAC) took down the Morningside Mustangs (8-10, 2-3 GPAC) in straight sets on the road Wednesday night from Allee Gymnasium. Jazlin De Haan and Liv Reitsma both record double-doubles in the victory.

Northwestern jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead in the first set inside Allee Gymnasium, but the Mustangs would not go down quietly in their home gym. Morningside would pull within three points late in the set at 22-19 NWC, but kills from De Haan (Jr., Orange City, Iowa) and Mustang attacking errors would allow the Red Raiders to prevail 25-20 in set one. Four Red Raiders would tally at least three kills in the set, led by De Haan’s four. Northwestern would hit above their season average in the first set, recording 16 kills above the 12.6 season average.

Morningside hung around initially in the second set until Reitsma (So., Papillion, Neb.) took to the service line and helped give the Red Raiders some breathing room, holding a 15-9 lead after five-straight points with her serving. The Northwestern arms got going following the final Mustang time out of the set, only allowing the Mustangs ## points following the time out. Savonne Sterk (Jr., Lynden, Wash.) get some big swings in for a pair of kills. Northwestern improved their hitting percentage to 0.271 in the second set (from 0.214 in set one) to take the 2-0 match lead, 25-13 as a pair of kills from Grace Tobin (Sr., Mason City, Iowa) and De Haan would close out the set.

The Red Raiders jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the third set, forcing Morningside to use their final time out in the midst of a 4-0 NWC run. Following the time out with De Haan serving, the Red Raiders got the block game going and made the run up to 5-0, leading 14-6. Morningside would battle back, pulling to within four points (20-16), but it would prove to be too little, too late as Northwestern would take the match in straight sets, winning set three 25-17.

MATCH NOTES:

All 12 wins this season have come via the sweep and NWC improves to 4-1 in GPAC play.

NWC hit 0.267 to Morningside’s 0.103; recording the season’s second-most digs (67) in the match.

Jazlin De Haan led the match with 16 kills, as Alysen Dexter joins her in double digits with 14.

De Haan records her fifth double-double of the season (16 K, 11 D).

Liv Reitsma recorded her eighth 20+ assist match of the season with 27; Logan Miller would also add 17 assists in the victory.

Reitsma also recorded a double-double with her 27 assists and 10 digs; her third double-double of the season.

Joining Reitsma in double digit digs was libero Olivia Granstra , who dug a match-high 21 digs.

For Granstra, it marks the fourth 20+ dig match of the season and 17th of her career.

Dexter adds one aces to her GPAC-leading service ace total, bringing her season total up to 92.

Northwestern improves to 38-20-1 in the series with Morningside; Van Den Bosch improves to 26-8.

Up Next: Northwestern will continue the road trip with a stop into the state of Nebraska on Saturday, September 20 when they battle the No. 13-ranked Midland Warriors in Fremont at 3:30 p.m.

