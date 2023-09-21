Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

O’Gorman Knight seniors help younger teammates stay calm in big situations

Satter and Jones are calming influences on their team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd-ranked O’Gorman Knights have been fun to watch this year. They even scored 77 points in the win over Roosevelt.

And these guys do feel like they have the kind of talent to play with the much bigger schools in 11-AAA.

Plus, much like Lincoln, they’ve got senior leaders like Jones and Satter who make sure to keep the team calm in big situations.

Ryland Satter, O’Gorman Senior says, “You really tune everything out and focus on what you’re doing. But when you look around and see your teammates who are wide-eyed looking around this is a lot of kids . You kind of have to let them know this is you have to calm down and focus in a little and that everything is going to be good. Just go out and do your best.”

Maverick Jones, O’Gorman Senior says, “You don’t need to be all jittery and everything. You can be calm and act like there’s no crowd there. Be able to play locked into the game and just do your thing.”

Jones and Satter have done that throughout their careers.

The Knights face their biggest challenge Friday night when they play top-ranked and unbeaten Lincoln. It could be a shootout at the OK Corral.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Update: shelter-in-place order lifted in Sioux Falls schools
One person died Monday night after attempting to avoid a deer on Interstate 90 near Sioux Falls.
Deer causes fatal crash in Minnehaha County
Brian Schipper was the managing artistic director for the Mighty Corson Art Players, a...
Theatre community mourns sudden loss of Corson director
ROOSEVELT SOCCER PLAYER RECOVERING FROM BRUTAL COLLISION
Local soccer player recovering from brutal head collision
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

Latest News

Ryan Jansa had incredible experience at Sanford International
Ryan Jansa reflects on Sanford International experience as he prepares for Pebble Beach
Northwestern wins and Dordt loses in GPAC Volleyball in Sioux City
Northwestern and Dordt travel to Sioux City for GPAC Volleyball matches
Bob Nielson pleased with USD's rushing attack in Saturday's win
Nielson pleased with improvement in rushing attack for Coyotes against Lamar
September 20th Plays of the Week
September 20th Plays of the Week