O’Gorman Knight seniors help younger teammates stay calm in big situations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 2nd-ranked O’Gorman Knights have been fun to watch this year. They even scored 77 points in the win over Roosevelt.

And these guys do feel like they have the kind of talent to play with the much bigger schools in 11-AAA.

Plus, much like Lincoln, they’ve got senior leaders like Jones and Satter who make sure to keep the team calm in big situations.

Ryland Satter, O’Gorman Senior says, “You really tune everything out and focus on what you’re doing. But when you look around and see your teammates who are wide-eyed looking around this is a lot of kids . You kind of have to let them know this is you have to calm down and focus in a little and that everything is going to be good. Just go out and do your best.”

Maverick Jones, O’Gorman Senior says, “You don’t need to be all jittery and everything. You can be calm and act like there’s no crowd there. Be able to play locked into the game and just do your thing.”

Jones and Satter have done that throughout their careers.

The Knights face their biggest challenge Friday night when they play top-ranked and unbeaten Lincoln. It could be a shootout at the OK Corral.

