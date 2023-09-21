Riverview Pumpkin Festival is a ‘gourd’ time for the entire family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A small-town tradition in Canton is returning for its eighth year.

Riverview Christmas Tree Farm not only offers Christmastime cheer, but also fall excitement.

“The Pumpkin Festival is a place where families can come and spend the entire day just making memories with each other,” said Shari Gannon, owner of Riverview Tree Farm.

This event has a little bit of something for everyone.

“They can come and have fun. It’s not just for the kids, it’s also for the parents. We’ll have the beer garden and wine, and if you’re not a drinker, that’s fine because we have all kinds of good food and baked goods and there’s a lot of fun, free activities as well outside. We’ve got basketball, we’ve got beanbags, we have pumpkin games, we have all kinds of things that parents can do as well while they’re watching their kids on the inflatables, and in the KidZone having fun,” said Gannon.

This event focuses heavily on local vendors.

“It’s really important to buy local and support the people that are here because we’re the ones that help keep the place moving, keep the economy moving, keep things happening in these small towns and it’s a smaller area,” said Gannon.

And since the beginning, the Pumpkin Festival has been something that those involved love to do.

“It’s very rewarding for us. We have always had a desire to give back to the community and do whatever we can to help make the world a better place. So, we’re able to bring people here. They are smiling and laughing and they’re running around and people come and spend hours out here,” said Gannon.

The festival is a perfect way to make lifelong memories with free admission. The 2023 Pumpkin Festival will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Sept. 23rd until October 15th.

