Ryan Jansa reflects on Sanford International experience as he prepares for Pebble Beach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sanford International is in the books and Sioux Falls native Ryan Jansa finished even par for the 3-day event.

It was his first ever Champions Tour event and playing in front of so many friends and family added to the fun but also the pressure.

All in all, Ryan was really happy with how things turned out.

Ryan Jansa says, “Yeah just thrilled beyond belief to be able to represent South Dakota and Sioux Falls on a local level. Grew up here. Fan support has just been overwhelming. You kind of get in a bubble and don’t notice all the people that are out here. But a couple of hundred text messages after you get done and it was just an incredible week. Like I told you the other day it’s like a Make-a-Wish kid at 50. I relished every single moment of it.”

Hopefully this is just the start for the 50-year-old. By playing in the Sanford Ryan gets to skip the initial qualifier for the next few Champions Tour events. And yesterday he won the qualifier at Seaside, CA to play at Pebble Beach this weekend. Quite a birthday present for his cousin Mitch Brunick who is his caddy.

