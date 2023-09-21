September 20th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We start with play #5 and a beautiful top-shelf shot by Harrisburg’s Elsie Odney in the 2nd-ranked Tigers 6-0 win at O’Gorman.

Play #4 goes to Donovan Rose with the sweet stiff arm and long TD run for Sioux Valley in the Cossacks 42-6 win at Sparky Anderson Field in Bridgewater.

At #3, it was Sanford International win #3 for Steve Stricker in his 5 appearances in Sioux Falls. He plays Minnehaha like he’s been a member all his life!

Play #2 was a wild goal in the 88th minute for Augustana’s Shea Ellender to give the Vikings a dramatic 2-1 win over Winona State.

And the top play was really the top performance as SDSU’s Mark Gronowski threw for 5 TD’s and ran for another in the Jackrabbits 70-7 win over Drake at Target Field. And he had the time of his life playing on a baseball field.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

