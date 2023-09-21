Avera Medical Minute
Severance Brewing Co. creates new brew to benefit United Way

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For every SEUW Brew, pronounced “Sioux” Brew, purchased at Severance Brewing Co. Thursday night, $1 will go toward Sioux Empire United Way.

The partnership is part of United Way’s annual giving campaign.

The SEUW Brew is an American Cream Ale with a slightly floral finish. The Severance taproom will launch the SEUW Brew at their taproom from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday night. The first 50 attendees will receive a commemorative SEUW Brew Glass.

The new brew will also be available in the taproom and at local retailers while supplies last. For each four-pack sold, Severance will donate $1 to SEUW.

Scott Heckel with Severance Brewing Co. stopped by Dakota News Now to chat more about the partnership and their new beer.

