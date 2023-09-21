Sioux Falls Airport parking ramp ahead of schedule, patience still needed from travelers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since breaking ground in April, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport’s parking ramp construction project has popped up quickly.

“It’s been an amazing accomplishment so far. It’s fun to watch,” Dan Letellier said, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport executive director.

Lettelier said the project is running slightly ahead of schedule. Most of the structural concrete is expected to be completed by mid-October.

“They’d like to also get the ground-level concrete poured as well. Wasn’t really planning to do that until next spring. If they can do that now ahead of the winter it would be quite an advantage for them,” Letellier said.

Ben Ammann is a frequent traveler who has many flights out of Sioux Falls.

“It used to be a breeze you used to be able to find a spot, park, walk in, hit the security line with no problem,” Ammann said.

Since this project started, travelers have had some additional headaches with extended delays and long walks from their parking spots.

“We ended up having to park in the back lot in the second economy lot today,” Ammann said.

Ammann opted not to take the shuttle from his parking spot Thursday but says that’ll change once the snow starts to fly.

“A sunny day it’s no issue but come winter time we all know it’s going to be a cold hike if you decide to walk over using the shuttle,” Ammann said.

“People have gotten used to that, nobody’s happy about it, but they do see what’s ahead here so they’re patient,” Letellier said.

The busy travel season during the winter peak months and holidays will be the biggest test of patience so far.

“We are adding some temporary parking in the cell phone lot just in case we need some emergency parking,” Letellier said.

When the project started, 750 spots were lost for construction staging. That is expected to shrink down to around 500 spots, helping to relieve some pressure.

There is also optimism that the construction will eventually end, providing nearly 1,000 spots and a skyline walkway.

“When you’re coming back from Mexico or Hawaii still in you’re shorts and tanktop you don’t have to worry about climbing through the snow drift to get to your car,”

“I think it’s going to be a breeze. I think you’re going to be able to pull right in, park, and come right down into the security line just like normal,” Ammann said.

An additional feature that has also been added is the ability to reserve a parking spot online before your trip.

Lettelier also added they’re still looking at a completion date around August or September 2024.

