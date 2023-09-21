South Dakota Ballet performing at Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Ballet will be performing Thursday night at the Washington Pavilion at 7 p.m.

The team has been working together to perform a continuous piece that features group work, duets, and solos from professional dancers from across the country and around the region.

“I hope that the audience feels inspired and challenged, and leaves the theater thinking ‘Wow, I didn’t know dance could be like that, like a ballet company could produce something like that,” said Madeleine Scott, Founder and Artistic Director of the SD Ballet. “It’s going to be completely unexpected and that’s what I’m most excited about.”

The ballet team will also be performing at the Aberdeen Civic Theatre on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available for both shows here: https://southdakotaballet.org/tickets/

