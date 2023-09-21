Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Sudanese families in Sioux Falls rally for UN aid to Ethiopia refugee camps

FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to each waiting family...
FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to each waiting family after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. The United States aid agency USAID said Thursday, June 8, 2023, that it has suspended all food assistance to the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray "until further notice" while it investigates the theft of humanitarian supplies.(AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Sudanese families residing in Sioux Falls are calling on the United Nations to resume food rations for refugee camps in Western Ethiopia.

David Jal, a local resident who immigrated from South Sudan, said that since food distribution from the UN ceased in Ethiopia five months ago, the risk of starvation within refugees has increased.

“Having experienced the plight of my fellow South Sudanese who have sought refuge in these camps, I implore the United Nations, the host government of Ethiopia, and the Prime Ministry of Ethiopia to intervene without delay,” said Jal. “These refugees, who have already endured so much suffering, now face the cruel prospect of starvation.”

According to the UNHCR, 416,615 refugees from South Sudan have fled to Ethiopia due to violence and corruption.

The South Sudanese community called upon the United Nations to solve the corruption issue and resume food distribution to alleviate the suffering of South Sudanese refugees in Western Ethiopia.

“As a South Sudanese immigrant, I know the resilience and strength of our community. Still, our brothers and sisters in the camps need immediate help to survive. This is not a request; it is a plea for humanity,” said Jal.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. Supreme Court: Mandatory life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders now unconstitutional
Juvenile arrested in connection to threat calls in Tea, Sioux Falls
Brian Schipper was the managing artistic director for the Mighty Corson Art Players, a...
Theatre community mourns sudden loss of Corson director
Toledo police lights
Update: shelter-in-place order lifted in Sioux Falls schools
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash south of Lake Preston
We’ve been preparing drivers for some changes in Lexington.
Downtown lanes and Japanese Gardens to close in Sioux Falls

Latest News

FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
An end in sight? Striking writers and Hollywood studios resume negotiations for second day
Lion statue stolen from Watertown
Downtown lion statue stolen from Watertown
Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives in court in Beaufort, S.C. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023....
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes — the first time he’s admitted blame to a judge
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer