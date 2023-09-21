Avera Medical Minute
Walk to Defeat ALS coming up on Saturday at Sertoma Park

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Walk to Defeat ALS will take place at Sertoma Park in Sioux Falls this weekend. Each year, the walk raises funds to go toward the fight against Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Life changes after an ALS diagnosis, something Karen Rehling can attest to. She’s been fighting the disease since 2017 and said over the years her abilities have declined, but she’s found refuge with the support of her husband Randy, and family.

Rehling has also dedicated a lot of her time to others diagnosed with ALS.

“I’m part of some support groups and mentoring another couple of people that are more newly diagnosed,” Rehling said. “And just to encourage them to keep fighting as long as you can and keep a positive attitude and don’t give up.”

The walk check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk will officially begin at 10 a.m. Registration and donation information can be found here.

