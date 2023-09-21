Water experience now open at the Kirby Science Discovery Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, the community has the chance to finally check out the brand new H2O workshop at the Washington Pavilion,

It’s been a busy summer for the Pavilion, from opening a new planetarium to preparing for its 25th season of Broadway shows.

Leaders held a ribbon-cutting on Thursday for the exhibit, sponsored by the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF), which promises to be an immersive water experience that offers both interactive and educational features.

Constance Walter, the External Affairs Project Director with SURF joined Dakota News Now to discuss what guests can expect from the new exhibit.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.