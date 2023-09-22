After several rough years Watertown’s Arrows on target in 2023

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 4th ranked Watertown Arrows are off to the capital city tomorrow to try and take down 11AA’s top-ranked Pierre Governors.

After winning no more than three games in each of the last three seasons, the Arrows have busted out of the gate to a 3-1 start.

With sensational senior rusher Juven Hudson leading the way, a seasoned group of Watertown upper classmen have learned how to win after taking their lumps playing early. After coming up short against Yankton two weeks ago we’ll see if they can contend against the six-time defending state champion Govs tomorrow night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM and it will be a part of our Football Friday coverage!

