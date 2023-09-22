Avera Medical Minute
Arrest made in connection to over a dozen Sioux Falls burglaries

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man that police say is tied to 13 burglaries is behind bars this week.

18-year-old Patrick Morris was arrested early Wednesday.

Three arrest warrants were issued, all related to burglary and grand theft incidents spanning several months.

Morris allegedly entered homes to steal mail, packages, phones, and more. Many of the homes were unlocked, but some were entered forcefully.

Most of the homes were unoccupied at the time of the robberies, but in some cases, the homes were occupied.

Morris faces several charges, including burglary, grand theft, and intentional damage to property.

