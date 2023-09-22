Avera Medical Minute
Fight Like a Ninja promoting conversations on mental health during Suicide Prevention Month

By Elle Dickau
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fight Like a Ninja is an organization that was founded to build strength and understanding in the community regarding suicide and depression.

Founder Angela Drake stopped by the Dakota News Now studio to discuss the organization and how to get involved during Suicide Prevention Month.

“So Fight Like a Ninja is our battle cry,” Drake said. “We bring girls together to play hockey, the game that we all love, to start these conversations around mental health and suicide prevention. It was founded in 2016 After I lost my daughter, Brittany, after a long mental health battle. And what was started as something to honor my daughter Brittany has grown into so much more, and we are so honored to be able to start these conversations.”

You can learn more by visiting FightLikeaNinja.org.

