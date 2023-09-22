Groundbreaking held for Barb Iverson Skate Plaza

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community leaders formally celebrated the beginning of construction for a new state-of-the-art skatepark in Sioux Falls.

On Thursday, a groundbreaking ceremony for the Barb Iverson Skate Plaza was held. The park will be located off 10th Street and Cliff Avenue near Drake Springs.

The 20,000-square-foot park will be one of the largest in the country and will feature a flow bowl area with spaces designed for skateboarders of all abilities, including an advanced section, a rock terrace feature, a street plaza lane, and grind rails.

“I’ve lived in Sioux Falls for over 20 years, and we’ve had a handful of skate parks but never anything of this caliber,” said Xavier Pastrano with Let’s Skate. “To know that we are getting a state-of-the-art skatepark to facilitate creativity and to continue to build community here, it’s huge.”

The skatepark is expected to be completed in June 2024.

