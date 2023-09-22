Avera Medical Minute
LIVE at 7:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts O’Gorman vs. Lincoln football game

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln football team will take on O’Gorman tonight, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 7:45 p.m.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

