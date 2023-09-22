Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Many dog owners have doubts about vaccines, study says

Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.
Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine skepticism isn’t just limited to those for humans. It’s impacting their four-legged friends as well.

New research published in the journal Vaccine found that more than half of the dog owners studied are now hesitant about vaccines.

Nearly 40% think canine vaccines are unsafe. Over 20% think they’re ineffective. And only 30% think they are medically necessary.

Veterinarians said vaccine hesitancy has always existed among dog owners, but it’s increased significantly since the pandemic when fears over covid vaccines gained traction.

Researchers said online postings about potential vaccine problems contribute to the skepticism, as well as some experiencing negative reactions when vaccinating pets.

The cost of vaccinations can also play a role.

However, veterinarians said these shots have minimum risk and maximum benefit in helping to prevent life-threatening diseases in dogs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jock
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child porn charges
The convenience store and gas station opened on Thursday morning on the corner of Rice Street...
First of several planned Kwik Star stores in Sioux Falls area opens
Dawson Aberson
Sports community “overwhelming” family with support for injured player
Tenn. Supreme Court: Mandatory life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders now unconstitutional
Juvenile arrested in connection to threat calls in Tea, Sioux Falls
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth

Latest News

FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Auto workers are expanding their strike to 38 locations in 20 states, targeting Stellantis and GM
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door...
White House preparing for government shutdown as House Republicans lack a viable endgame for funding
President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
Biden, Harris to deliver remarks on gun safety