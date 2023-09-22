Avera Medical Minute
Name released in fatal single motorcylce crash near Lake Preston

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Lake Preston man has been identified as the person who died after a single motorcycle crash about a half mile south of Lake Preston on Tuesday.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2005 Harley Davidson FLSTNI was traveling northbound on 441st Avenue in Kingsbury County just before noon. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle and driver entered the east ditch before vaulting over an embankment separating the driver from the motorcycle.

67-year-old Phillip Howe sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

