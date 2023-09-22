Avera Medical Minute
OYO: Fall Yard Prep Part 2

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are continuing to talk about how to get your yard and garden prepped for fall.

Doug says it’s a good idea to start by adding a third application of fertilizer. The fourth and final application will come around Halloween.

You’ll also want to make sure you get after the weeds and apply some weed killer. After that, you can go ahead and start trying to get some grass seed going.

It’s also a good time of year to apply some mulch if you need to in your landscape. Also make sure you’re starting to cut your grass a little shorter.

